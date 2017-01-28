Custom New BMW Alpina B7 Is Offensively Brown And Extremely PrettyJustin T. WestbrookToday 2:40pmFiled to: Brown CarsBMW Alpina B7BMWAlpina7 Series427EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink What is shiny and brown and fit for the crown? Why, this shiny and brown BMW Alpina B7 to take into town. BMW Abu Dhabi Motors just posted images of this “Chestnut Bronze” BMW Alpina B7, evidently a one-of-one special edition, and it sure is special. As brown cars go, this is a very good brown car, with the golden Alpina pinstriping and the big nice Alpina wheels, yes, good brown car. Advertisement Advertisement More of said good brown car: Damn! Nice brown! Alpina continues to drive me absolutely crazy.BrownMW Alpina Brown7Show Us The Greatest Brown Cars Of All TimeThe 2017 Alpina B7 Is Your 600 Horsepower M7 BMW Doesn't Have To Make NowAlpina Celebrates 50th Birthday By Making Its Most Powerful V8 YetJustin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply42 repliesLeave a reply