If you’ve driven a recent Mustang, I’m sure you came away with the same thought that everyone has: it looks good, drives great, sure, but where’s all the hair? Finally, this colossal oversight is being addressed, thanks to the crack team of car re-stylists at Vilner Beijing, who have finally made a Mustang that incorporates real hair.

That hair is from an actual horse, a mustang, and it’s part of one of Vilner’s latest builds, a 2015 Mustang GT with an interior done in all horse leather. As Vilner describes in their press release:

The latest Mustang Coupe MkVI is also a Fastback and it’s the first Mustang made according to the European way of thinking. It’s the first Mustang with independent rear suspension and also the first to have a 2.3-litre 4 cylinder engine. This particular car is a 5.0 V8 GT version with 442 hp and a good V8 rumble that perfectly suits Mustang. And nevertheless the huge quality leap for the interior compared to the MkV, the owner wanted something rather more special. He wanted not only a genuine leather but a leather from a real mustang horse. Complete with the hair...

It’s the “complete with the hair” part that really makes it, because that’s what people want in their cars. More hair.

Also, you can’t deny that certain, Ed Gein-ish charm of upholstering the inside of a car in the skin of the animal the car’s named after. That’s why I hope Vilner Beijing will continue this trend, and make a Volkswagen Rabbit with an all-rabbit fur interior, a Chevy Impala with impala-leather seats, and maybe a restomod AMC (or even Hindustan) Ambassador with an interior made of a patchwork of leathers taken from every willing UN ambassador. I figure for a project like this, every ambassador would be willing to donate at least a 3"x3" square, right?

It looks like this car was the idea of their one client who allegedly stated “This is a real Mustang, I want the leather to be from a mustang as well,” but since they are including an engraved plaque with the car’s serial number, that sort of implies they may be making more horse-skin-interior Mustangs.

With thick, luxuriant seat-side hair. Wash with Mane and Tail a few times a month.