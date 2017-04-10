The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has to surpass the 707 horsepower Hellcat somehow. All the tricks like anti-wheel hop and no passengers seats and a crazy cooling system aren’t enough—the people demand numbers. We don’t know those numbers officially yet, but the word going around is that the Demon’s most powerful mode is good for 1,023 horsepower.
Crazy Rumors Say The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Has Up To 1023 Horsepower
