Instagram account thedarkestride lists three power modes for the 2018 Demon along with the leaked photo that’s been making the rounds. Power Mode 1 is good for 757 hp, Power Mode 2 with 815 hp, and Power Mode 3 with 1,023 hp—which can only be used under certain conditions.

It does not list a source, but as of this morning, it’s not the only car outlet reporting these numbers:



Again, no official source on these—and we reached out to Fiat Chrysler, but aren’t expecting much—but it’s what people are saying.

If this Instagram post is to be believed, unlocking all 1,023 HP will be a significant chunk of change. To use Power Mode 3, you’ll need to use fuel with at least 100 octane, install a $3,000 crate Performance Control Module, and initiate Drag Mode, which changes the engine’s power delivery and raises the car’s redline.



Still, that’s probably chump change to someone looking for the ultimate drag strip weapon.

Dodge has already confirmed the existence of a “Demon Crate” PCM and the ability to run on 100 octane fuel, this existence of a separate high-powered mode seems highly plausible.