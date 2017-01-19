Tall TV man Conan O’Brien last night dished about the self-driving revolution that’s ostensibly before us, with a particular focus on Google’s self-driving project, Waymo. Google has assured the public that “all the kinks” of the autonomous Chrysler Pacificas have been worked out, O’Brien says. Or have they?



Advertisement

“There have been persistent rumors that earlier tests of the self driving minivan were a complete disaster,” O’Brien says. Without giving away too much on what he uncovered, take a look at what Team Coco found below.

Hold your children close. The machines are coming.