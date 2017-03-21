Photo credit: Raphael Orlove

Raph’s classic review of a 1966 MG 1100 charmed the pants off of most of us today. But rising above it all, with a coldness and curtness more suited to a high school guidance councilor telling you your dream college is out of reach, reader Nacho, PhD hit us with the reality hammer.

Advertisement

Time for a wake-up call:

Damn. Bubble, burst.