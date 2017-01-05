Comment Of The Day: Why Buy... Oh, The Hell With It EditionPatrick GeorgeToday 6:22pmFiled to: Comment of the DayCOTD255EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Can I fault any generous, kind soul who sees fit to give a Ferrari F355 a good home? No, I cannot. I just pray those people know what they’re in for, which is inevitable bankruptcy. As McMike notes, you could even spend as much on maintenance as a whole damn new car, but then you could write about the experience and get yourself rich blogging: Just think of all the great blogs you’ll create!Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply25 repliesLeave a reply