Can I fault any generous, kind soul who sees fit to give a Ferrari F355 a good home? No, I cannot. I just pray those people know what they’re in for, which is inevitable bankruptcy.

As McMike notes, you could even spend as much on maintenance as a whole damn new car, but then you could write about the experience and get yourself rich blogging:

Why Buy A New BMW X3, When You Can Get A Sexy Ferrari 355 F1 Serviced?

Just think of all the great blogs you’ll create!