A local Miata drift car at New Jersey’s Club Loose last year. Photo Credit: Raphael Orlove

Often abused in the car world is the world soul. It’s a band aid over faults in just about any review of an Italian car, and the meaning rarely extends past that. But there’s something deeper about it.

The thought came up when our own David Tracy brought up the love he has for his junky fleet of Jeeps. These trucks have soul, David argued, and he loves them.

Reader slschembari was less than convinced, arguing that crappiness does not soul make. His Miata is not awful, but it is soulful. But reader facw countered and explained that soul in cars might look like it lines up with badness, but there’s something more:

Fantastic article, but one I disagree with. You make it seem like a vehicle needs bumps and bruises to have soul, but I don’t believe that’s true. My pristine condition 1990 Miata has soul without being a rust bucket. I don’t think a vehicle’s soul is related to condition, but instead it’s history and experiences had with it.

I think the physical defects do record that history so that it can be shared with others. Your Miata has a ton of “soul” to you, but to someone else, that would be largely meaningless. David’s cars have a bit of that experience physically imprinted in them, which allows him to connect with their past even though he didn’t experience it.

That’s about as good a definition of what gives a car soul as I can think of. With that, I think we can tie this debate up, or at least we could listen to some Eric B and Rakim as the night comes down.

