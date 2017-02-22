Comment Of The Day: What Gives A Car 'Soul' EditionRaphael OrloveToday 6:30pmFiled to: Comment of the DayCOTDSoul317EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink A local Miata drift car at New Jersey’s Club Loose last year. Photo Credit: Raphael Orlove Often abused in the car world is the world soul. It’s a band aid over faults in just about any review of an Italian car, and the meaning rarely extends past that. But there’s something deeper about it.The thought came up when our own David Tracy brought up the love he has for his junky fleet of Jeeps. These trucks have soul, David argued, and he loves them. Reader slschembari was less than convinced, arguing that crappiness does not soul make. His Miata is not awful, but it is soulful. But reader facw countered and explained that soul in cars might look like it lines up with badness, but there’s something more: That’s about as good a definition of what gives a car soul as I can think of. With that, I think we can tie this debate up, or at least we could listen to some Eric B and Rakim as the night comes down.Other Comments Of A Daily NatureComment Of The Day: Age And Treachery Will Beat Youth And Inexperience Comment Of The Day: Devil In TransitComment Of The Day: If I See One More Person With Their DRLs On At Night I Will Drive This Car Into A Ditch So Help Me GodRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply31 repliesLeave a reply