(Image Credit: Fast Times At Ridgemont High screengrab)

When that Jeep Wagoneer got dragged out of a Cape Cod sand dune today after 40 years of sitting static, it looked pretty rough. Too bad Jeff Spicoli wasn’t around to tune it up.



Our Comment Of The Day goes to “ItGoesTo11” this Friday, for invoking Sean Penn’s hilarious idiocy in Fast Times At Ridgemont High:

“Relax, all right? My old man is a television repairman, he’s got this ultimate set of tools. I can fix it.”















For those of you who don’t know what the heck we’re talking about:

Extra bonus for getting another Camaro reference in today. Man, that late second-gen bodystyle is so underrated.

Now go ahead and make sure you watch this whole movie by the end of the weekend!