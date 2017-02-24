Comment Of The Day: Ultimate Set Of Tools EditionAndrew P Collins11 minutes agoFiled to: COTDComment Of The Day3EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink (Image Credit: Fast Times At Ridgemont High screengrab) When that Jeep Wagoneer got dragged out of a Cape Cod sand dune today after 40 years of sitting static, it looked pretty rough. Too bad Jeff Spicoli wasn’t around to tune it up. Advertisement Our Comment Of The Day goes to “ItGoesTo11” this Friday, for invoking Sean Penn’s hilarious idiocy in Fast Times At Ridgemont High: For those of you who don’t know what the heck we’re talking about:Extra bonus for getting another Camaro reference in today. Man, that late second-gen bodystyle is so underrated.Now go ahead and make sure you watch this whole movie by the end of the weekend!Andrew P Collinsandrew@jalopnik.com@andr3wcollinsChief Test Pilot, Jalopnik • 1975 International Scout, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 2005 Acura TL, 2008 Yamaha WRRReply3 repliesLeave a reply