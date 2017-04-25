If you’ll allow me this one time, I’m taking the all but unprecedented step of selecting a Comment of the Day not from the day, but from the previous day. When you see what it is, I think you’ll understand.

Advertisement

The setup: the Mercury Tracer was the subject of the latest Meh Car Monday installment, and in our work Slack chat it was notable for having almost no redeeming qualities whatsoever (although I forgot it came in a wagon variant also, so I guess that’s one.) My family had one when I was in high school. It was an awful machine. I hate this car, and I try to find good in everything, even the meh.

But my Tracer story isn’t as bad as reader cloudcity’s. No one is. Let him explain:

<img src="https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/f5f5f5_f3ytsm.png" width="139" height="107" alt="Embed preview placeholder" placeholder layout="responsive"></img><span overflow tabindex=0 role=button aria-label="Read more">Read more!</span>

That may in fact be the worst thing I’ve ever heard. Is it true? I can’t say, but it may in fact be too horrible to make up.