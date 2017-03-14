Photo credit Andrew Maness

You know, an LS-swapped Jaguar XJ coupe is not for everyone. But it is for some people, and that’s enough.

Plenty of purists will poo-poo this magnificent creation, or any other car with an engine swap. But reader I-Apparatus-U has the right idea: screw those people, go driving.

Ugh. I’m sorry, but a Jag is exactly the kind of car I don’t want to see an LS swap in. Jaguar is a brand that is steeped in character. A Jaguar inline-6 might not propel this XJ coupe down the road at the same rate, but it will certainly do so with massive amounts of Jaguar character. To me, that takes priority. See ya on the side of the road! Toot toot!

Toot toot indeed!