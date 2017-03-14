Comment Of The Day: Toot Toot LS Swap EditionPatrick GeorgeToday 6:12pmFiled to: Comment of the DayCOTD4911EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit Andrew Maness You know, an LS-swapped Jaguar XJ coupe is not for everyone. But it is for some people, and that’s enough. Plenty of purists will poo-poo this magnificent creation, or any other car with an engine swap. But reader I-Apparatus-U has the right idea: screw those people, go driving. Toot toot indeed!Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply49 repliesLeave a reply