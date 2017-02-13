Comment Of The Day: There's A New Old Nissan In TownJustin T. WestbrookToday 6:56pmFiled to: COTDComment of the Day886EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Nissan took an L and it’s not about to bounce back. Advertisement You can be sad about the Mexican-market 1990's Nissan Sentra finally going out of production after being unbelievably dangerous for decades, or you can be sad about how harsh this comment from Audistein is to the 370Z but still manage to get a laugh out of it: Where is the lie?Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply88 repliesLeave a reply