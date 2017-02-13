Nissan took an L and it’s not about to bounce back.



You can be sad about the Mexican-market 1990's Nissan Sentra finally going out of production after being unbelievably dangerous for decades, or you can be sad about how harsh this comment from Audistein is to the 370Z but still manage to get a laugh out of it:

It’s okay because if you still want to buy a new car that feels like it’s based on horrendously outdated technology there’s the 370Z.

Where is the lie?