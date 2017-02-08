The Espace with an F1 engine. Photo Credit: Renault

It doesn’t take you long to figure out that the outright fastest person you know is rarely the best driver you know. Usually, you find this out when you get a call about how they crashed into a tree.

This thought came to mind when we got to see the excellent driving of Team O’Neil Rally School’s Wyatt Knox demonstrating what left-foot braking is and why you should know how to do it:

Reader move-over-peasant-I-have-an-M5-in-the-shop pointed out that Wyatt’s excellent driving on video is good, but it’s not the greatest test of driving skill:

This has me wondering if there could be some kind of kid-juggling, phone call making version of Formula 1 run in stained minivans. It could be a spec series for something like the Renault Espace F1 but with more dog hair. But I don’t know. What do you think the ultimate driving test would look like?

