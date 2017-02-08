The Espace with an F1 engine. Photo Credit: Renault

It doesn’t take you long to figure out that the outright fastest person you know is rarely the best driver you know. Usually, you find this out when you get a call about how they crashed into a tree.

This thought came to mind when we got to see the excellent driving of Team O’Neil Rally School’s Wyatt Knox demonstrating what left-foot braking is and why you should know how to do it:

Reader move-over-peasant-I-have-an-M5-in-the-shop pointed out that Wyatt’s excellent driving on video is good, but it’s not the greatest test of driving skill:

That was excellent driving. I feel like I used to have some driving skills, and a real feel for how to manage a car even on snow, but at those speeds - unless the tires have some form of traction or studs I’m not aware of - I would have been off the course. I understand left-foot braking better now, and would like know if it’s used on high-traction dry road courses. Wyatt is very good at driving

Yeah, I mean, I guess he’s not bad. But I’d like to see him juggle four screaming kids in the back of a minivan while navigating the mall parking lot on the Saturday before Christmas. Now that takes talent.



This has me wondering if there could be some kind of kid-juggling, phone call making version of Formula 1 run in stained minivans. It could be a spec series for something like the Renault Espace F1 but with more dog hair. But I don’t know. What do you think the ultimate driving test would look like?