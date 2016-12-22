Comment Of The Day: The Right Man For Mercedes EditionJustin T. WestbrookToday 6:50pmFiled to: COTDComment of the Day191EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Rosberg is retired and Mercedes is scouting for a replacement to lose to join with Lewis Hamilton. We may have found just the man for the job. Advertisement As our own man Jason Torchinsky knows, driving a Zamboni is no walk in the park. It takes a lot of skill to pilot an open-seater like that. Based on that necessary skill, commenter Kevin K. thinks we’ve found just the man to fill the gap in Mercedes’ Formula One team.That’s right, the Canadian man skilled enough to take a Zamboni through the drive-thru of Tim Hortons. Congrats Kevin. We’ll see how the Germans take to your very Canadian suggestion. Honestly they’re probably just looking for a warm body. Unless He's A Zamboni PhonyNico Rosberg's Retirement Ends The Defining Rivalry Of Modern F1How To Raise Your Kids To Be Racing Champions What It's Like To Drive A Zamboni Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply19 repliesLeave a reply