Rosberg is retired and Mercedes is scouting for a replacement to lose to join with Lewis Hamilton. We may have found just the man for the job.

As our own man Jason Torchinsky knows, driving a Zamboni is no walk in the park. It takes a lot of skill to pilot an open-seater like that. Based on that necessary skill, commenter Kevin K. thinks we’ve found just the man to fill the gap in Mercedes’ Formula One team.

That’s right, the Canadian man skilled enough to take a Zamboni through the drive-thru of Tim Hortons.

Mercedes now evaluating this man for open seat since it’s clear he can handle an open cockpit vehicle in extreme conditions.

Congrats Kevin. We’ll see how the Germans take to your very Canadian suggestion. Honestly they’re probably just looking for a warm body.