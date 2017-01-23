We picked on rich people picking on other rich people today. Then you fine readers got real in the comments.



Very real.

I think I represent the average used Hyundai owner. Half the possessions in my house were wedding gifts; a quarter were broken things I picked up from a dumpster or curb or neighbor’s doorstep and fixed with used parts I bought on eBay; the remaining quarter were items I actually purchased in working condition. I don’t fly anywhere (too expensive), I rarely stay in hotels (when I do, it’s cheap ones), and I don’t go to sports games (no interest in sports). I don’t wash my car; sometimes it gets rained on, and that washes the dust off. I don’t have cable or a landline phone. I don’t smoke and I rarely drink. I work a job I don’t really like so I can afford to support my hobbies, dreaming that someday I’ll become good enough at one of them that I can quit my job. I read Jalopnik to remind myself that there are exciting cars in the world, and I tell myself that someday, one of them might belong to me. This. This is the working mans life.

And whenever I feel like complaining, I remind myself that I’m young, healthy, employed, and happily married, that I have good relationships with my family and my in-laws, and that I have dozens of friends who are there for me when I need help.

Rosin, you are all of us, all of us are you. This is the real world, and it ain’t all bad, all the time. Thanks for reading!!!!!!!