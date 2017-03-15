Comment Of The Day: The Million Dollar Lifetime Service Package EditionJustin T. WestbrookToday 6:34pmFiled to: COTDComment of the Day382EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Look, when you drop enough cash to convince Christian von Koenigsegg to produce a car for you, somewhere comfortably north of seven figures, you expect some phenomenal service. Advertisement The man Koenigsegg himself is evidently able to track owners anyway. This kind of special, rich people relationship should come with some bonus benefits, as DrDDay and goat7 point out: Congrats on your COTD win, and thanks to the many other great comments on that post and throughout many of the other articles today. Advertisement The following video will never escape my irises, but I like to imagine Koenigsegg performing this live for me. Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply38 repliesLeave a reply