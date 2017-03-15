Look, when you drop enough cash to convince Christian von Koenigsegg to produce a car for you, somewhere comfortably north of seven figures, you expect some phenomenal service.



The man Koenigsegg himself is evidently able to track owners anyway. This kind of special, rich people relationship should come with some bonus benefits, as DrDDay and goat7 point out:

I do find this a little funny because it’s not like he has a lot of cars to track. I mean how many Koenigseggs have been produced? 100? 200 maybe? I’m sure he can remember the names and faces of every person who has bought one. The other thing I found funny from the article was the point about remembering where you parked your car. I’m guessing you don’t just pick a spot in the parking lot like all the other poors of the world, and if you actually did park it in the open, you just have to look for the crowds of people milling around a particular small area, and the photo nerds laying on the ground trying to get mad tyte pictures. For a million dollars he better take my calls.



For that kind of dough, he should probably show up to my birthday party unexpectedly and my kids college graduation.

Congrats on your COTD win, and thanks to the many other great comments on that post and throughout many of the other articles today.

The following video will never escape my irises, but I like to imagine Koenigsegg performing this live for me.