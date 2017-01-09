I spotted an old Saab Sonett III while I was on a press launch for the Chevy SS however many years ago that was. Photo Credit: Raphael Orlove

I sometimes wonder if there’s a place where all of the Fieros and Corvair Monzas can drive free, safe from the confused hands of General Motors.

Certainly, another vehicle has gone there today, up to the track day in the sky. We will always miss the Chevrolet SS, the perfectly satisfactory family car that happens to do massive burnouts if you so desire.

Reader needsmoreblinkerfluid said it well:

*Chevy SS to the rest of the GM cars* WITNESS ME

Think of the glory in that automotive Valhalla. Maybe the cars are happy up there.