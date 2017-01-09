Comment Of The Day: The Island Of Misfit GM Performance CarsRaphael Orlove51 minutes agoFiled to: Comment of the DayChevrolet SSGMCOTD333EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink I spotted an old Saab Sonett III while I was on a press launch for the Chevy SS however many years ago that was. Photo Credit: Raphael Orlove I sometimes wonder if there’s a place where all of the Fieros and Corvair Monzas can drive free, safe from the confused hands of General Motors.Certainly, another vehicle has gone there today, up to the track day in the sky. We will always miss the Chevrolet SS, the perfectly satisfactory family car that happens to do massive burnouts if you so desire. Reader needsmoreblinkerfluid said it well: Think of the glory in that automotive Valhalla. Maybe the cars are happy up there.bless uThe Chevy SS Isn't The Muscle Car You Think It IsDead: Chevrolet SSHere Is Why No One Is Buying The Chevy SSRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply33 repliesLeave a reply