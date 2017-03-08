The original Lamborghini prototype, the 1963 350 GTV. Photo Credit: Lamborghini

Lamborghini, as the old story goes, got its start when old man Ferruccio went over to Ferrari with the idea of sticking a tractor clutch in his sports car and got rejected. It is a company of doing things better than the next guy.

And this spirit was on full display when Lambo came to the defense of its weirdo-tire ‘Ring record with the Huracán Performante:

Reader NO put it best:

Lamborghini will fight you. Lamborghini will fight your whole goddamn peasant family. Did you look at Lamborghini wrong? Who do you think you are? Lamborghini brought a goddamn laptop to the fight. Lamborghini is recording this. Lamborghini is going to use a f*cking satellite to quantify the speed, acceleration, and impact force of every kick and punch it lands on your weak, worm-like flesh, and then it’s going to wait for you to get better, rebuild your life, find love, have children, raise them until they’re old enough to take college physics, and then come to their house with spreadsheets that explain mathematically how bad you got your ass kicked.

What’s that? You had a stupid kid? You think that will save you, you son of a bitch? No. Lamborghini is getting him a tutor. Lamborghini is going to stay up all night helping your idiot spawn cram for the AP test. Lamborghini will send that imbecile to private school if that’s what it takes for them to develop the cognitive skill to fully comprehend how goddamn wrong daddy was. Lamborghini is not fucking around here.

If there’s one thing I like, it’s a car company with a purpose, and in the case of Lamborghini it is seeing what the next guy is doing and crushing them with betterness.