The original Lamborghini prototype, the 1963 350 GTV. Photo Credit: Lamborghini

Lamborghini, as the old story goes, got its start when old man Ferruccio went over to Ferrari with the idea of sticking a tractor clutch in his sports car and got rejected. It is a company of doing things better than the next guy.

And this spirit was on full display when Lambo came to the defense of its weirdo-tire ‘Ring record with the Huracán Performante:

Reader NO put it best:

If there’s one thing I like, it’s a car company with a purpose, and in the case of Lamborghini it is seeing what the next guy is doing and crushing them with betterness.

