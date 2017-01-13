Comment Of The Day: The Cat Always Comes Back EditionJustin T. WestbrookToday 7:20pmFiled to: COTDComment of the Day203EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Top Gear’s Rory Reid finally caught the cat that had been terrorizing him, a saga which he was sharing through a series of hilarious Tweets. What Rory fails to understand is that the cat always comes back. Advertisement Skeffles shared a lovely old Canadian cartoon on the updated report of Reid and the cat, and it’s the perfect sort of thing for a Friday night (or Saturday morning): Congrats skeffles, and thanks for reminding me why I don’t have a pet. Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply20 repliesLeave a reply