Today we all figured out why those little black dots are all around the edges of your car’s windows. Then we all stared at somebody’s custom fastback Mazda Miata in the comments.



That somebody was reader GarageWoolery, who dropped two teasing and tantalizing photos of his custom fastback Miata in a lovely green/yellow Lotus-like livery. Fantastic.

I learned all about the frit when I was building a custom fastback for my car. The rear glass was a bear. The first one was made from a custom cut RV windshield. It shattered during the build. The second one was made again from a custom cut RV windshield, and I used a special “frit paint” along the edge. The paint didn’t stick as well as the urethane holding the glass in place, and separated from the glass (another failure). The THIRD one, however, I had made from scratch from an OEM glass manufacturer to my specs and THIS ONE WORKED. It was like trying to build a Monty Python castle in a swamp...but many lessons were learned and the end result was worth it.

The whole build is lovely. Thanks to some helpful replies, you can click here to check out the rest of the car. Congrats Mr. Woolery. We all envy your willingness (and ability) to drop “60 grand” on a Miata. Thanks for not mucking it up, too.