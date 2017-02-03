Comment Of The Day: Tell Us More About Your Fastback Miata EditionJustin T. WestbrookToday 6:35pmFiled to: Car of the DayComment of the DayCOTD5619EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Today we all figured out why those little black dots are all around the edges of your car’s windows. Then we all stared at somebody’s custom fastback Mazda Miata in the comments. Advertisement That somebody was reader GarageWoolery, who dropped two teasing and tantalizing photos of his custom fastback Miata in a lovely green/yellow Lotus-like livery. Fantastic. The whole build is lovely. Thanks to some helpful replies, you can click here to check out the rest of the car. Congrats Mr. Woolery. We all envy your willingness (and ability) to drop “60 grand” on a Miata. Thanks for not mucking it up, too.Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply56 repliesLeave a reply