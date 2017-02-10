Comment Of The Day: Stuck-Up Half-Witted Scruffy-Looking Yugo HerderJustin T. WestbrookToday 6:22pmFiled to: Comet of the DayComment of the DayCOTD283EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink She may not look like much, but she’s got it where it counts, kid. It’s the Yugo that made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs. It’s outrun Imperial starships. Not the local bulk cruisers mind you, I’m talking about the big Corellian ships now. She’s fast enough for you old man. Advertisement The garbage will do.Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply28 repliesLeave a reply