She may not look like much, but she’s got it where it counts, kid.



PUNCH IT CHEWIE! #YugoTooFast

It’s the Yugo that made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs. It’s outrun Imperial starships. Not the local bulk cruisers mind you, I’m talking about the big Corellian ships now. She’s fast enough for you old man.

The garbage will do.