Comment Of The Day: Stay Out Of My Sandbox EditionAndrew P CollinsToday 7:45pmFiled to: COTD All we know is, he takes karting way too seriously. (Image Credit: BBC) Today we talked about the jerks who ruin casual sports with their "competitiveness." But of course there are two sides to every story. I tend to agree with Kristen that "people who are way too into karting ruin karting," but that's probably because I'm one of those terrible people who just likes to make the kart skid the whole time. (I will let you pass if you're on my bumper though.)But karting is probably best enjoyed when everybody on the track divides themselves into "fast" and "goofy" groups, as Tommy861 said. Andrew P Collinsandrew@jalopnik.com@andr3wcollinsContributing Editor, Truck Yeah! • 1975 International Scout, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 2005 Acura TL, 2008 Yamaha WR