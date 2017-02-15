First time my parents let my drive them in the Caddy DTS with the 32V V-8.

About to merge onto the highway...

Me: “So...pops, this has the top o the line V8, yes?”

Dad: “You know what I get in my Caddys son, biggest V8 they got!”

Me: “ok....”

Mom (in back seat): “oh Lord Jesus NOOO KEITH!”

I love the smell of rev limiter in the morning...