Image credit: Raphael Orlove

Faraday Future survived CES, which is great. The stage folks really couldn’t stop talking about how quick the real prototype car is, claiming an earth-curling zero to 60 MPH time of just 2.39 seconds with the FF 91.



The potential for the technology shown off at CES is definitely the best thing going for them amid all of the reports of financial crisis, construction crisis, and high-level employee turnover crisis.

Now, here is a comment open to interpretation and conjecture by you, the fine readers, from My arm! Let go of my arm with your ass!:

Almost the inverse of their capital flow, roughly $2.39 billion to 0 in 60 months.

Congrats My arm! Let go of my arm with your ass! on both your username, which wins everyday, and your comment, which exists and is featured in this blog post.