History can be fun. The fun history started today with Reagan’s take on a 1984 Saturn prototype, but the dish of knowledge kept on serving down in the comments.



Advertisement

Today’s COTD goes to Wolfman, mostly for leading me on to a little fact nugget that I likely would not have come across in my own time:

<img src="https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/f5f5f5_f3ytsm.png" width="139" height="107" alt="Embed preview placeholder" placeholder layout="responsive"></img><span overflow tabindex=0 role=button aria-label="Read more">Read more!</span>

As some other commenters pointed out, I was not alive when Reagan was President, and I wasn’t old enough to be paying attention when it eventually died. So while today’s winner isn’t a funny fart joke or one-liner, as these things typically go, I have chosen it as a representation of what Good Kinja looks like. So, congrats Wolfman, and thank you.