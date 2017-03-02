Photo credit eBay

We have a saying around the office at Jalopnik, mostly meant to explain how David Tracy lives his life most days: “Safety third.” But what if you put safety first for a change?

That was the suggestion put forth by reader The English Guy in response to this week’s recipient of bad advice on What Car Should You Buy?. She hates driving and is after a safe car for $25,000.

Look no further:

Safety in a collision, you say? Why buy a moderately equipped Camry when you can buy this Vietnam era M59 armored personnel carrier for about the same price? http://m.ebay.com/itm/222423642043

I’m certainly sold! No one’s going to cut you off in that thing.