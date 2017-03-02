Comment Of The Day: Safety First EditionPatrick GeorgeToday 6:22pmFiled to: Comment of the DayCOTD483EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit eBay We have a saying around the office at Jalopnik, mostly meant to explain how David Tracy lives his life most days: “Safety third.” But what if you put safety first for a change? Advertisement That was the suggestion put forth by reader The English Guy in response to this week’s recipient of bad advice on What Car Should You Buy?. She hates driving and is after a safe car for $25,000. Look no further: I’m certainly sold! No one’s going to cut you off in that thing.Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply48 repliesLeave a reply