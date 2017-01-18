Yes, today Jalopnik, the most-read car enthusiast website, ran a review of the Toyota RAV4. I have my reasons.

We may be an enthusiast site but our readers buy normal, ordinary, working cars to park next to their Karmann-Ghia projects and smoldering Fox Mustangs much more than people think.

Plus, I believe in putting an enthusiast lens on the cars normal people buy, like the Subaru Outback and Honda CR-V. It’s important to stand out in the sea of boring consumer-oriented car reviews; we need to test the big things people drive. It’s why I’ll want to test the 2018 Toyota Camry later this year. (And by that I mean send someone to test; I’m certainly not doing it.)

There’s also the fact that sometimes it means an inexplicable hit that pays the bills for other shit we want to do. I’ll let reader Ctyke explain:

The last compact crossover reviewed on Jalopnik, the 2017 Honda CR-V, generated a massive 96,000 views. That’s 66,000 more than the review of that stunning Miami Blue 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera S shot in front of the Golden Gate Bridge. I want you all to know I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed. If Porsche has to do crossovers to do 911s, so do you. I am sorry.

You gotta do what you gotta do.