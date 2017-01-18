Comment Of The Day: Porsche Cayenne EditionPatrick GeorgeToday 6:39pmFiled to: Comment of the DayCOTD277EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Yes, today Jalopnik, the most-read car enthusiast website, ran a review of the Toyota RAV4. I have my reasons. Advertisement We may be an enthusiast site but our readers buy normal, ordinary, working cars to park next to their Karmann-Ghia projects and smoldering Fox Mustangs much more than people think. Plus, I believe in putting an enthusiast lens on the cars normal people buy, like the Subaru Outback and Honda CR-V. It’s important to stand out in the sea of boring consumer-oriented car reviews; we need to test the big things people drive. It’s why I’ll want to test the 2018 Toyota Camry later this year. (And by that I mean send someone to test; I’m certainly not doing it.) Advertisement There’s also the fact that sometimes it means an inexplicable hit that pays the bills for other shit we want to do. I’ll let reader Ctyke explain: You gotta do what you gotta do. Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply27 repliesLeave a reply