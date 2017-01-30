Photo credit KGP Spy Photography

A mysterious, sackcloth-coated vehicle appeared recently with some GM trucks! Is it the mythical mid-engined Corvette? Possibly. But engineers really went out of their way to cover the damn thing up. I’ve never seen camo that aggressive.

Maybe it was just cold. Or maybe the car is, in fact, not good and nice to look at, as I pointed out today on my burner account For Sweden:

When you ugly af but still have to go outside

Savage!