Reader Bakkster also had questions. Well, he had a question, and it’s a worthwhile one for consideration:

Read more!

Sure, in the sci fi universe where cars have engine-mouths that consumer people for fuel, why is our anti-hero so cavalier about blood spatterage? Even in this completely unbelievable universe, why should anyone act irrationally?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indeed, sometimes focusing on the wrong thing is the only way to see things right. Or something like that. I’m done for the day. Have a song. Good evening.