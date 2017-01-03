Comment Of The Day: Not All Millennials EditionJustin T. WestbrookYesterday 6:28pmFiled to: COTDComment of the Day965EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink FCA made a van for “millennials.” I hate this word so much. Advertisement Let us all be guided by the example set forth by NeonBlaqk, for they are hope. Go forth! Jostle the anti-theft stick into the noise and rip the rubber! Be free! While you still can!Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply96 repliesLeave a reply