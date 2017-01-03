Any time a company tries to “pander to millennials” I’m suddenly left wondering where these millennials are that they’re pandering to. I’m 28, solid millennial territory, but I’m married, live in my own house, own not one but TWO whole cars, and even have offspring! The strange part is every other millennial I know is also in some iteration of this same boat. Sometimes they replace the kid with a pet, the house with an apartment, and the relationship may or may not be there, but they’re all out of their mom’s basement working, living their lives, and not tweetstagramming or whatever constantly. I feel like this stereotype isn’t the result of focus groups or anything but of some media-constructed fantasy we’re all supposed to play into.

In any case, FCA has already built the perfect car for my 20-something ass. It lives in my garage, the interior is a gloriously dark pit of soft black leather hidden behind heavily tinted windows so nobody can see me, it has an anti-theft stick, and for some reason my phone refuses to pair with it. It also sounds like a basket of rabid woodland creatures when you start it. I don’t WANT a light, airy, and open cockpit with infinite connectivity where everyone can see me on my phone. I want to be hidden from the world and enjoying the act of driving.

