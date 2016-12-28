GIF

When a hapless pair of khakis on a rented bicycle tried to cut off President Obama’s motorcade this summer, he illustrated the balance of life in NYC too perfectly.

As SOCdriver articulated, commenting on the “Here’s What Happens If You Try To Cut Off The President’s Motorcade On A Bicycle” story from June as we revisited it in our roundup of the years most-read Jalopnik posts:

I love the Bike trying to cut off the President story. It has everything that is so NYC. A City Bike, someone with an inflated self importance, ignoring traffic signs on a bike, ignoring police, overzealous cops, indignant attitudes, its like NYC BINGO! Also all the arguments in the comments about the cops being needlessly rough on the guy, not like NYC has never seen a major terrorist attack and the Police may be a little on edge for big events like this. The best part though is watching that guy get crushed off that bike though, no one more deserving of a flying elbow.

NYC BINGO, y’all.