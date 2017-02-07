Comment Of The Day: NASCAR Driver Parker Kligerman's Self-Prescribed Tequila EditionJustin T. WestbrookToday 6:38pmFiled to: Comment of the DayCOTDParker Kligerman297EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Earlier today the fabled and noble Jason Torchinsky set out to find just how quickly a human could possibly accelerate to 60 miles per hour without dying. Then NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman joined in to describe what happens when you go from 60 to 0 into a wall. Hey Parker! I’m guessing you’re talking about this crash?Anyway, we hardly notice the twitching eye. Really! Also, I think you’re supposed to self-prescribe the tequila after waking up the next morning, not before. But what do I know, I’m in college. Shit we made Parker do:Learn How To Drive Stick In Five MinutesWhat It's Like To Race F1 Champ Sebastian Vettel Around Eau RougeHow We're Going To Beat Sebastian Vettel, For AmericaJustin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply29 repliesLeave a reply