Comment Of The Day: Moon Over The Castle Edition
David Tracy
Today 6:10pm
Filed to: cotd

Photo: HIboostRaceClubRAWHD/YouTube (screengrab)

Today, we showed a prime example of why street racing is supremely idiotic: you could end up in a horrific crash in a dark tunnel. But one reader says you don't have to street race for that to happen.

Because that happens all the time when you're just sitting on your La-Z-Boy playing your favorite video-game, Gran Turismo, as Harry points out:

He's right. It happens all too often.

Congrats on your COTD win, Harry, and thank you for having a discernible Kinja username.

David Tracy
david.tracy@jalopnik.com
@davidntracy
Writer, Jalopnik. 1985 Jeep J10, 1948 Willys CJ-2A, 1995 Jeep Cherokee, 1992 Jeep Cherokee.