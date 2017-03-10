Today, we showed a prime example of why street racing is supremely idiotic: you could end up in a horrific crash in a dark tunnel. But one reader says you don’t have to street race for that to happen.

Because that happens all the time when you’re just sitting on your La-Z-Boy playing your favorite video-game, Gran Turismo, as Harry points out:

Let’s not throw stones. Who among us hasn’t overcooked it in that exact tunnel multiple times?

He’s right. It happens all too often.

Congrats on your COTD win, Harry, and thank you for having a discernible Kinja username.