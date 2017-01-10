Comment Of The Day: Mercedes DerMercedes EditionJustin T. WestbrookToday 7:11pmFiled to: COTDComment of the Day333EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink NOT THE UPCOMING PROJECT ONE I JUST NEEDED A PIC MK You’ve heard of the Ferrari the Ferrari? Advertisement Good, because that means you’ll get this ace joke from EL_ULY about Mercedes naming its 1,000 horsepower hypercar ‘Project One,’ instead of something much cooler like Ferrari managed: Congrats on your COTD win EL_ULY. G00d 0ne!Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply33 repliesLeave a reply