NOT THE UPCOMING PROJECT ONE I JUST NEEDED A PIC MK

You’ve heard of the Ferrari the Ferrari?



Advertisement

Good, because that means you’ll get this ace joke from EL_ULY about Mercedes naming its 1,000 horsepower hypercar ‘Project One,’ instead of something much cooler like Ferrari managed:

Mercedes DerMercedes

Congrats on your COTD win EL_ULY. G00d 0ne!