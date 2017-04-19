Our very own Alanis King went on a wheelie-poppin’ thrill ride around Circuit of the Americas on the back of a 170 mph MotoAmerica race bike. The only issue is, we didn’t have a microphone inside her helmet to hear exactly what she thought while hanging on for dear life.
Comment Of The Day: Meow Re-Mix Edition
