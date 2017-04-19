Fortunately, Foodphotographer came to the rescue, dubbing in a vocal track for Alanis that she says is very, very accurate:

<img src="https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/f5f5f5_f3ytsm.png" width="139" height="107" alt="Embed preview placeholder" placeholder layout="responsive"></img><span overflow tabindex=0 role=button aria-label="Read more">Read more!</span>

It doesn’t hurt that the source audio is of Alanis’ favorite animal appearing to say “no,” but “oh no no no no” is a pretty accurate description of leaning way into turns at ludicrous speeds on a motorcycle for us four-wheel types.



Congratulations, Foodphotographer, for managing to one-up even our own video team!

