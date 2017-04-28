Jason came up with an idea of “saving” the manual transmission earlier today by essentially having you press an endless sequence of buttons on the infotainment screen, which is probably already being discussed in automotive marketing departments worldwide thanks to us. Yea, maybe the manual should die.
Comment Of The Day: Manual Good Marketing Bad Edition
