Imagine being able to market future technology, a fancy infotainment system, and still be able to push the “pure” and “sporty” nature of the manual transmission. That’s some marketing bullshit. Sorry Jason, I know you meant well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The comments were quick to catch on to just how bad this could be in practice:

<img src="https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/f5f5f5_f3ytsm.png" width="139" height="107" alt="Embed preview placeholder" placeholder layout="responsive"></img><span overflow tabindex=0 role=button aria-label="Read more">Read more!</span>

This whole thread is good, so feel free to click the ^ insert up there ^ and have yourself a good time. Congrats, folks.