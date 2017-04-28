Jason came up with an idea of “saving” the manual transmission earlier today by essentially having you press an endless sequence of buttons on the infotainment screen, which is probably already being discussed in automotive marketing departments worldwide thanks to us. Yea, maybe the manual should die.

Imagine being able to market future technology, a fancy infotainment system, and still be able to push the “pure” and “sporty” nature of the manual transmission. That’s some marketing bullshit. Sorry Jason, I know you meant well.

The comments were quick to catch on to just how bad this could be in practice:

This whole thread is good, so feel free to click the ^ insert up there ^ and have yourself a good time. Congrats, folks.