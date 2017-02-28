Comment Of The Day: Love, LostKristen LeeToday 6:15pmFiled to: Comment of the DayCOTD602EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink That new crossover that Mitsubishi has been threatening—the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross—showed its face today. It made me a little sad. Not because there’s now another crossover on the market, but because it’s another sour reminder that Mitsubishi doesn’t really have anything cool to offer right now. Advertisement Reader YukaCL shared my sentiments. Damn. We can only believe that Mitsubishi will break through in the future. Believe that it will come back to us. Because sometimes, believing is all we have.Kristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply60 repliesLeave a reply