That new crossover that Mitsubishi has been threatening—the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross—showed its face today. It made me a little sad. Not because there’s now another crossover on the market, but because it’s another sour reminder that Mitsubishi doesn’t really have anything cool to offer right now.

Advertisement

Reader YukaCL shared my sentiments.

Damn. We can only believe that Mitsubishi will break through in the future. Believe that it will come back to us. Because sometimes, believing is all we have.