Like this, but in silver. Photo Credit: BMW

There used to be a BMW 2000CS in my home town, on a street I periodically rode my bike past. Silver. Covered in dust. Never moved. I always dreamed of rescuing it one day, but never did.

It was an automatic, and it would never really be as good as I dream it’d be. But still, I think of that car every time I see an old BMW. I wonder what would have had to have happened for it to stay on the road and not get abandoned, probably junked.

This thought came back to mind when we read about this guy who still keeps his 50-year-old BMW 1600 on the road: