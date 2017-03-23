Our man David Tracy did the smart thing and realized that a couple old tires aren’t worth fighting over and defused what could have been a real nasty junkyard rumble. But if things had gone another way, this Jeep project would look very different.

Reader Frank W. Doom elaborates:

this was your superhero origin story and you missed it. you should have gotten beat up, steeled your resolve and built a crime fighting suit out of salvaged jeep parts, gotten justice on the bad guy, and gone on to make things better for all citizens of the junkyard. now you’re just the unnamed guy being slowly driven mad by your own jeep project. although that could wind up being your supervillain origin story. tbd.

Hmm, perhaps it can still go another way.