Comment Of The Day: Jeep Justice EditionPatrick GeorgeToday 5:59pmFiled to: Comment of the DayCOTD356EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Our man David Tracy did the smart thing and realized that a couple old tires aren’t worth fighting over and defused what could have been a real nasty junkyard rumble. But if things had gone another way, this Jeep project would look very different. Advertisement Reader Frank W. Doom elaborates: Hmm, perhaps it can still go another way.Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.