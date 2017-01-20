Comment Of The Day: It's Not Always Sunny In Faradelphia EditionJustin T. WestbrookToday 6:22pmFiled to: COTDComment of the Day33EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Faraday Future has problems. It also finally has working prototypes and a show car that kind of works. But its struggle is real, with concern over financing and the fact that it doesn’t have a factory to build anything yet. It may not even know how many people have seriously reserved its car. Advertisement That should be easy! You think to yourself. Except anybody with a name, real or fake, living or dead, could reserve a car. Including every character from a television show: Faraday does claim to have “many” optional paid reservations for the FF 91, with “many” being “60" according to Business Insider. Advertisement But congrats on your COTD win BTDUBS, and thanks for the laugh. Signed JT DUBS. Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply33 repliesLeave a reply