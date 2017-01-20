Faraday Future has problems. It also finally has working prototypes and a show car that kind of works. But its struggle is real, with concern over financing and the fact that it doesn’t have a factory to build anything yet. It may not even know how many people have seriously reserved its car.



Advertisement

That should be easy! You think to yourself. Except anybody with a name, real or fake, living or dead, could reserve a car. Including every character from a television show:

I made 23 reservations for the FF 91 using names from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Faraday does claim to have “many” optional paid reservations for the FF 91, with “many” being “60" according to Business Insider.

Advertisement

But congrats on your COTD win BTDUBS, and thanks for the laugh. Signed JT DUBS.