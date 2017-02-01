Comment Of The Day: It's Just A Car Edition Patrick GeorgeToday 6:22pmFiled to: Comment of the DayCOTDFerrari586EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink In my advancing age, I’ve come to appreciate the front-engined Ferraris. They’re gentleman’s Ferraris, Ferraris for people with class and taste who don’t need the boorish howling and race car looks of their mid-engined cousins. Advertisement That’s why I, too, dig the Ferrari 550. It’s aged well. I’d gladly drive one today, and I’m not a huge Ferrari guy. There is still the problem of Ferrari owners, however, who fail to recognize that no matter how fast and fancy and Italian and expensive and exclusive their Ferrari is, it’s still just a fucking car. A funny story from PotbellyJoe: Get over yourself, Ferrari Man. Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply58 repliesLeave a reply