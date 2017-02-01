In my advancing age, I’ve come to appreciate the front-engined Ferraris. They’re gentleman’s Ferraris, Ferraris for people with class and taste who don’t need the boorish howling and race car looks of their mid-engined cousins.

That’s why I, too, dig the Ferrari 550. It’s aged well. I’d gladly drive one today, and I’m not a huge Ferrari guy. There is still the problem of Ferrari owners, however, who fail to recognize that no matter how fast and fancy and Italian and expensive and exclusive their Ferrari is, it’s still just a fucking car.

A funny story from PotbellyJoe:

Get over yourself, Ferrari Man.