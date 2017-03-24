In an act of unmatched transparency, I released to you, good people of the internet, my expenses from the past year and a half. I hope that I proved to you that my life isn’t quite as different as anybody else’s.

Case in point: I was able to bond with reader AndrosZ over Nutritional Facts readers. AndrosZ is going through a tough time right now, we should all support him.

These look like Nutritional Facts and I don’t look at those. Because my Nutritional Facts Reader named Armand does and he’s not here right now because he had a death in his family, which is incredibly inconvenient. you get me. i can’t believe you let him go to the funeral, that was nice of you.

Oh I let him go all right. His replacement starts tomorrow.

There is no room for inconvenience in our lives.