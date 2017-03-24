In an act of unmatched transparency, I released to you, good people of the internet, my expenses from the past year and a half. I hope that I proved to you that my life isn’t quite as different as anybody else’s.

Case in point: I was able to bond with reader AndrosZ over Nutritional Facts readers. AndrosZ is going through a tough time right now, we should all support him.

There is no room for inconvenience in our lives.

More comments on different days

Comment Of The Day: Jeep Justice Edition
Comment Of The Day: The Lead Dieselgate Plaintiff's Lawyer Drives An AMG Wagon Edition
Comment Of The Day: You Do Not Really Want An Old MG Edition