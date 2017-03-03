Comment Of The Day: If Superman Were An Uber Driver EditionDavid TracyYesterday 6:30pmFiled to: cotdcomment of the dayuber353EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Tony Dejak/AP Today, we wrote a story about how, even with driverless cars, Uber’s future isn’t looking so hot. But maybe there’s one person can save the ailing company: Superman! Advertisement Actually, even he couldn’t manage, as needsblinkerluid points out: Still, there’s nothing wrong with imagining what it’d be like if a fictional, cape-wearing superhero were at the helm of your Uber. Let Turbolence88 Loves Spinning Doritos walk you through a typical Superman-Uber Yelp review page: As payment for your fine comment (especially for your Travis reference), Turbolence88 Loves Spinning Doritos, here’s another thing that couldn’t be saved by Superman—this song:David Tracydavid.tracy@jalopnik.com@davidntracyWriter, Jalopnik. 1985 Jeep J10, 1948 Willys CJ-2A, 1995 Jeep Cherokee, 1992 Jeep Cherokee.Reply35 repliesLeave a reply