Photo: Tony Dejak/AP

Today, we wrote a story about how, even with driverless cars, Uber’s future isn’t looking so hot. But maybe there’s one person can save the ailing company: Superman!

Actually, even he couldn’t manage, as needsblinkerluid points out:

I don’t think Superman could save Uber at this point.

Still, there’s nothing wrong with imagining what it’d be like if a fictional, cape-wearing superhero were at the helm of your Uber. Let Turbolence88 Loves Spinning Doritos walk you through a typical Superman-Uber Yelp review page:

Your Uber driver is: Clark Kent

Review Average: 4/5 [*****] Bouchard, Ron

“Made record time getting across midtown!” [*****] Tulley, Jessica

“All I heard was the wind, didn’t feel a single bump in the road. A+” [*****] Hernandez, Rita

“Great no complaints 5/5” [*] Okulski, Travis

“Most horrifying ride of my life.”

As payment for your fine comment (especially for your Travis reference), Turbolence88 Loves Spinning Doritos, here’s another thing that couldn’t be saved by Superman—this song: