An Audi DRL from ‘08. Screenshot from Audi USA YouTube demo

Today’s cars are beacons of technological achievement, more powerful, efficient and safe than they have ever been before. So how is it possible that people are somehow driving around at night with their daytime running lights on and nothing else so help me god I will drive us both into a ditch if it makes this madness stop.

This line of thought popped up when we found out that American-market cars have to shut off their half their DRLs when indicating in the case that the DRLs and the indicator lights are too close. So our cars sort of blink, which is weird.

But DRLs themselves have their own problems, as we found in this wonderful and enduring conversation that covered (click here to read the whole thread), among other things, how we can stop cars from lighting up their dashboards like your headlights are on while only the DRLs are on, or why we can’t just have our headlights on all the time, or why people cannot just learn how to drive my god how hard is this.

Now if there was only some sort of government standard to get morons to turn OFF the DRLs and turn ON the head and tail lights when its dark, rainy, foggy or snowing out...... Or at least have tail lights that are on with the DRLs. Can’t tell you how many times I’ve come up on people driving in the dark with their DRL’s on. You flash them to tell them their headlights aren’t even on, and naturally it changes nothing. I have noticed an increasing amount of newer vehicles do have dummy lights that will tell you you have your lights on, as if this will the dummies driving with their DRL’s on. I think the law should state that if the DRL’s light up the bulbs used driving, whether it be for low beam or high beam, that tail lights should also be turned on for safety, and that accent lights should not be bright enough to drive at night with. Or maybe use the light sensor included with most modern cars to produce a dash warning that their lights are not on when its dark out.



That’s the other thing.... my 1998 GM truck had DRLs with a sensor that turned them off and turned on head/tail lights when it was dark. It wasn’t PERFECT, but it worked damn well. 20 years later and most of the cars on the road with DRLs don’t even HAVE a damn sensor, and the ones that do STILL don’t turn the regular lights on when its foggy rainy or snowing. 20 years and we can’t make a better sensor.... SMH

A sensor is one thing. Even an indicator telling people how they’re screwing up might be enough.

I think the only way the government could force that is by either enforcing a mandatory ‘Headlight on’ indicator, or else mandate a distinct Day/Night mode for LCD dashboards. If the speedo LCD toggled between black-on-white and white-on-black I think more people wound notice when the dashboard was in the wrong mode.



I’d love a “This Is What Lights Are On” mandated light. Hell, my Mazdas have a green light for when the lights are on, as opposed to not (in my 3) or DRLs (CX-5), but it comes on with the PARKING lights, and doesn’t change when actual HEADlights are on. Many cars use the same type of light in different ways, too. Confusing. We need SOME standardization for controls and warning lamps.

I don’t know what needs to be done to make this right. Honestly, I just can’t wait until driverless cars takes the steering wheel right out of everybody else’s hands.

Or manufacturers to install a very simple bit of wiring...

Yeah, but pulling heads out of asses would affect much more than just turn signals. The NSA just released preliminary estimates on total traffic deaths for 2016, and the numbers went up again.



I can’t wait for autonomous cars. For EVERYONE. Except us smart drivers.

Wait. Hm. I need to think about this a bit more.