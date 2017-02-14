Comment Of The Day: If Car Companies Made Hearts EditionPatrick George45 minutes agoFiled to: Comment of the DayCOTD182EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Using the almighty power of math—some of which I understood when I edited the piece—our man Jason Torchinsky calculated that your car can run off a human heart, so long as that car is an old Volkswagen. Bigger, better cars will take several other hears. Advertisement But what if car companies built hearts instead? Potbelly Joe has the answer! All of that is true!Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply18 repliesLeave a reply