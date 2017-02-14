If cars could be fueled by hearts, Honda and Toyota would keep the 4-chamber design but build it to last for 3 centuries.

Rolls Royce would make a 12 chamber design, it would make slightly more power than the Mercedes 8 chamber design, but it would run quieter than any other heart on the market.

Saab would make a two chamber design with a pump down the line that would push fuel back into the chambers increasing the fuel pressure.

Mitsubishi would make a 4 chamber version that no one would even know existed until they named it the Lancer Evolution.

Suzuki would make the greatest 4 chamber design of any Japanese manufacturer and then close shop.

VW would make a 4 chamber design using muscles grafted from quadriceps. Their fans would tell us how much better these muscles are but the maintenance would be too much for most to want to buy them.

Chevy would move the heart manufacturer to Ontario, but keep it union made so it wouldn’t get negative headlines.