Comment Of The Day: I'd Drive Into The Apocalypse With A V12 At My BackRaphael Orlove36 minutes agoFiled to: Comment of the Day The one-of-one Jaguar XJ13. Photo Credit: Jaguar We all march on personal paths to our own demise, a feeling that has grown a bit more imminent over recent weeks, days and hours. It is in times like these that I choose to imagine Chill CIA Guy.Today we met Chill CIA Guy, the unnamed voice in a recently-declassified communication about the time a U.S. submarine and a Soviet submarine accidentally bumped into each other back in 1974. The CIA's message described the incident, one that could conceivably have ben misconstrued into an excuse for a third world war, with the line "warm regards." This stuck out to reader CarsOfFortLangley: I like to think Chill CIA Guy is a James Bond kind of figure, only more low-key and with a cooler car. I like to think of him driving an experimental Jaguar XJ13 (pictured above and below), riding into the apocalypse with a V12 at his back. Photo Credit: Jaguar Warm regards.