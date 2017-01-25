The one-of-one Jaguar XJ13. Photo Credit: Jaguar

We all march on personal paths to our own demise, a feeling that has grown a bit more imminent over recent weeks, days and hours. It is in times like these that I choose to imagine Chill CIA Guy.



Today we met Chill CIA Guy, the unnamed voice in a recently-declassified communication about the time a U.S. submarine and a Soviet submarine accidentally bumped into each other back in 1974.

The CIA’s message described the incident, one that could conceivably have ben misconstrued into an excuse for a third world war, with the line “warm regards.” This stuck out to reader CarsOfFortLangley:

“Warm regards” What a nonchalant way to end that communication. I mean, this is before automatic signatures in emails. “The soviets have launched their bombers and missiles. Tanks are pouring over the borders of free European nations from behind the iron curtain, this is the end of the world as we know it” Warm regards, Chill CIA guy

I like to think Chill CIA Guy is a James Bond kind of figure, only more low-key and with a cooler car. I like to think of him driving an experimental Jaguar XJ13 (pictured above and below), riding into the apocalypse with a V12 at his back.

Photo Credit: Jaguar

Warm regards.

