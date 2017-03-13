Ever since I started driving a clunky old Volkswagen from the 1970s, my approach towards traffic has greatly mellowed.

Advertisement

It wasn’t the slowness of the thing that got me. Nah, the bigger-than-stock mystery motor in the back of my Baja had a nice punch of torque and its small size and soft suspension made cutting through New York City pretty quick as far as things go.

It was more that I was driving a car just to drive. I never had to get anywhere right this second. I was never late. I didn’t mind if anybody cut me off. Hell, come on in. Merge into this lane. It’s fine. I’m not going anywhere important.

Advertisement

This has had a significantly detrimental effect on the time it takes for me to drive anywhere.

I still end up taking a a good two or three extra hours to get anywhere on a long road trip. I mostly amble along, taking in the sights and sounds and stopping for fresh air the desire strikes. This came to mind as I watched some dumbo cut off half of Connecticut in a merge:

The mentality was clear, as reader Loki240SX pointed out:

Had he just done that 30 feet earlier it would’ve been legal. Truck needs to shore up the distance. -J. Clarkson If you no longer go for a gap that exists you’re no longer a racing highway driver

Indeed, I Drive Flat Out guy is everywhere. From the wheel of my VW, I see him all the time.

He can’t be avoided.