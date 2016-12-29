Florida Man was back in the news today, this time assaulting a car salesman with a golf club because he couldn’t receive a mailed promotion without buying a car. Naturally, there were puns.



Advertisement

The best of these puns came from RSA:

He really wanted a driver. Thanks, I’ll show myself out.

No need to leave! Puns are more welcome than any comments complaining about political coverage. Congrats on your COTD win!