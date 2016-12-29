Comment Of The Day: Hole In One EditionJustin T. WestbrookToday 6:24pmFiled to: COTDComment of the Day34EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Florida Man was back in the news today, this time assaulting a car salesman with a golf club because he couldn’t receive a mailed promotion without buying a car. Naturally, there were puns. Advertisement The best of these puns came from RSA: No need to leave! Puns are more welcome than any comments complaining about political coverage. Congrats on your COTD win!Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply34 repliesLeave a reply