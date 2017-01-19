Comment Of The Day: Frogger EditionJustin T. WestbrookToday 6:31pmFiled to: COTDComment of the Day288EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Via MonkeePuzzle Hey, that Amazon patent design for autonomous driving looks strikingly familiar, I just can’t put my finger on it. Advertisement But reader MonkeePuzzle has a finger, and he can put that finger right on what that reminds me of: Truly, thank you for the amount of effort that must have taken you, and it was well worth it. You even won COTD! Enjoy the high while it lasts, there’s nothing else like it. Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply28 repliesLeave a reply