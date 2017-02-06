Comment Of The Day: For The Greater Good EditionPatrick GeorgeToday 6:31pmFiled to: Comment of the DayCOTD317EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF I want to buy a $45,000 Ford Mustang with 1,200 horsepower. In fact, if I had the money, I would buy all of them. Every last one. Advertisement Not to drive them. No. To keep them from falling into the wrong hands.Reader PatBateman has the right idea here: It must be done. For the greater good. For us all. Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply31 repliesLeave a reply