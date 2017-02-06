GIF

I want to buy a $45,000 Ford Mustang with 1,200 horsepower. In fact, if I had the money, I would buy all of them. Every last one.

Advertisement

Not to drive them. No. To keep them from falling into the wrong hands.

Reader PatBateman has the right idea here:

NO NO, REALLY, LET’S JUST ROLL UP TO A C&C EVENT AND START CHUNKING GRENADES INTO THE CROWD, BECAUSE THAT WOULD CAUSE LESS CASUALTIES THAN IF WE PUT THIS CAR INTO THE WRONG HANDS. Won’t someone think of the children?!?!

It must be done. For the greater good. For us all.