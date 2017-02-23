As someone who is regularly irritated by random noises, particularly the way my car’s air conditioning sounds like a gale force wind against a metal roof when on moderate settings aimed at my feet, I can relate to somebody driven to madness by a squeak in their car. Luckily some have very good dogs to help them out.



Today’s COTD winner goes to VAXcat, who is likely a human, and their dog (making their username choice a curiosity):

I bought a 1982 GMC S-15 truck, new. It had a really annoying squeak in it that apparently only I could hear. My wife and friends all said they didn’t hear it. Four visits to the dealership produced no results. I was starting to doubt my sanity and think it was an auditory hallucination, probably caused by a tumor. One afternoon, I was taking my Australian Shepherd dog, Dora to the park. Dora always rode in the passengers seat. As I went over a bump, the squeak occurred. Dora looked at the passenger footwell, then looked at me, then back at the passenger footwell, plainly indicating she had heard a noise there that didn’t sound right. I could have kissed her. I took it back to the dealership the next day, and insisted the youngest mechanic there (who wold have the highest frequency response in his hearing) ride around with me for an hour until I got it to occur again. It finally got fixed...



Gee, the best thing my family’s dogs ever did for me was that one time of of them moved their paw over my head as if they were petting ME while I recorded it for Instagram. That got a lot of likes. Thanks, pup.

And thank you, Dora the dog, for proving that you should never think you are crazy for what you are experiencing, at least until the point at which you must be physically restrained.

Anyway, congrats VAXcat on your winning story.